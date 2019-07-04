Quantcast

French official says "not aware" of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler alliance

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - The head of French state holding APE said on Thursday he was "not aware" of any new discussions between Renault and Fiat Chrysler over a future alliance.

Martin Vial told France Info radio that Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remained a priority and that the state, which is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake, did not plan to reduce that stake.

Last month, Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.





