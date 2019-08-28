French lottery firm FDJ's privatisation to take effect in coming months -Le Maire

Shutterstock photo





PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The privatisation process of French state-owned lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) will take effect in the coming months, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday.

"We have started on the privatisation of Francaise des Jeux which will take effect in the coming months," Le Maire told a conference hosted by the MEDEF business organisation.

The privatisations of companies such as airports group ADP and FDJ are integral to President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics