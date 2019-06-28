Quantcast

French inflation picked up more than expected in June at 1.4%

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French inflation picked up more than expected in June as prices for fresh food surged and prices for services firmed, preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Friday.

INSEE said that consumer prices rose 0.3% this month, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 1.4%, up from 1.1% in May, which was the lowest rate since nearly two years.

The June increase, driven by a jump in fresh food prices of 3.8% over 12 months, surpassed expectations with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists at 1.1%.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices fell 0.4% in May, giving an increase of 0.8% over 12 months.





