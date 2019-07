Reuters





PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French industrial output leapt 2.1% in May, its biggest monthly jump since November, 2016, as aircraft production rebounded strongly and energy output increased, the INSEE official statistics office said on Wednesday.

INSEE revised its industrial production figure for April to 0.5% from 0.4% previously.

Energy and utilities ouput rose 4.6%, outpacing April's increase of 4.0%. Transport production -- namely Airbus aircraft and automobiles -- rose 3.3%, bouncing back from a decline of 3.1% the previous month.

