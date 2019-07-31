Quantcast

French group Vinci keeps outlook as H1 profit rises

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French construction group Vinci kept its forecasts for higher annual earnings and revenues as it reported an increase in first-half profits, helped by a solid performance at its airports concessions business and its contracting activities.

Vinci, which is Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, said first-half operating profit rose 9.1% to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), while revenues increased 10% to 21.7 billion.

Vinci has been expanding into faster-growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways, as well as engineering projects for the energy industry, in order to counter weakness elsewhere in the construction sector.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar