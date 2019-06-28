Quantcast

French Connection delays company sale plans as buyers circle

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - French Connection on Friday pushed the date by which the British clothing retailer could be sold by three months to Sept. 17, with talks still ongoing with a number of interested parties.

French Connection, once known for its provocative FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, had said in October that it had begun talks with four interested parties regarding a sale of the company after launching a review.

The retailer, whose brands include its namesake French Connection, Great Plains and YMC, has struggled to differentiate itself from rivals such as Inditex's Zara, which offers a greater variety of clothes at cheaper prices.

The retailer had earlier expected the strategic review and formal sale process to conclude during the first half of 2019.

"Discussions have progressed since then and are ongoing with a number of interested parties. As a result, the Board has extended the period for completing the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process," the company said in a statement on Friday.

French Connection, which was founded by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Stephen Marks in 1972, had a market capitalisation of 37.14 million pounds ($47.06 million) as on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7892 pounds)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FCCN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar