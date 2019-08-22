Quantcast

French business activity expanding in August

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - French business activity has expanded in August, a survey showed on Thursday, offering signs of resilience for the euro zone's second-biggest economy which has recently been slowing down.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its flash composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 points from 51.9 in July, beating a Reuters forecast for a reading of 51.8 points.

A reading above 50 indicates that activity is expanding, while anything below that level signifies a contraction.

Last month, official data showed that French economic growth slowed down slightly in the second quarter to 0.2% from 0.3% in the previous quarter.

