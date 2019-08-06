French boy thrown from London gallery suffered brain bleed and spine injuries, court told

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A teenager appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old French boy was reportedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday shortly after the boy, who was visiting London with his family, was found on a fifth floor roof.

Bromley Youth Court was told the boy had sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms, Sky News reported. He is in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

The teenager was remanded in custody until Thursday when he is due to appear before London's Old Bailey court.

The Tate Modern, situated in a former power station next to the River Thames, was the most popular attraction in Britain in 2018 with almost six million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.