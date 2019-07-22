Quantcast

French bank Natixis says there are no talks over possible offer for Coface

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Monday that it was not in talks over a possible takeover offer for Coface , the credit insurance subsidiary in which Natixis has a stake of around 41.7%.

"Natixis states that, as previously indicated, its investment in Coface is financial in nature and not strategic. In this context, Natixis regularly explores options for its holding in this asset," Natixis said in a statement.

"Nonetheless, there is currently no discussion underway likely to give rise to the submission of an offer for this holding," added Natixis.





