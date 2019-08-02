French bank Credit Agricole's Q2 profits hit by investment banking weakness

Reuters





By Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole , France's second-largest bank in terms of market capitalization, posted lower profits as a weak performance at its corporate and investment banking arm dented earnings.

Credit Agricole's overall net profit fell 15% to 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) out of revenues down 0.4% to 5.15 billion euros.

Credit Agricole's corporate and investment banking unit's net profit fell 22% to 460 million euros.

Major European banks such as Credit Agricole have struggled to drive profitability because low interest rates have constrained returns from retail banking, while corporate and investment banking is vulnerable to financial market volatility.

While its French rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have experienced wild swings from their corporate and investment banking units over the past few quarters, Credit Agricole had enjoyed more stable profits from that business line up until now.

Credit Agricole attributed the unit's weak performance to a "sluggish" market and eroding margins. The bank also booked 69 million euros in new provisions for bad loans during the quarter.

Most of these provisions were caused by a single case, the bank's CEO Philippe Brassac.

Brassac refused to name what that single case was.

Another Credit Agricole official, who refused to be identified for legal reasons, said the case was Rallye , French retailer Casino's parent company which filed for protection from creditors in May.

The other main Credit Agricole's business lines, such as its French and Italian retail banks, as well as its insurance and asset management units were mostly stable during the quarter.

"We got what we were looking for: good commercial trends, earnings visibility, operational leverage and gradual improvement of solvency," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio inched up to 11.6% from 11.5% three months earlier.

Credit Agricole reiterated its goal to deliver a return on tangible equity of at least 11% in 2022, the same level it booked in the first half of this year.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)