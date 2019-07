Shutterstock photo





PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French aeronautics company Latecoere said on Monday it would examine a takeover offer worth about 365 million euros ($414 million) by investment company Searchlight Capital.

Searchlight Capital, which already owns about 26% of Latecoere's share capital, made an offer of 3.85 euros per share on June 28, representing a premium of 34% to Latecoere's closing price on Friday.

Latecoere said it would appoint an independent expert and consult employees' representative committee to examine the offer.

($1 = 0.8824 euros)