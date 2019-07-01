Freeport-McMoran expects to post Q2 loss

Shutterstock photo





July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Freeport-McMoran Inc said on Monday it expects a second quarter loss, hit by lower gold production, weaker copper prices and higher costs.

The company said in the second quarter it expects a loss of 5 cents per share and an adjusted EBITDA of about $430 million.

