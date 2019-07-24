Freeport swings to quarterly loss as copper, gold output drops

Reuters





July 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's largest publicly traded copper producer,posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as a result of a drop in production amid slumping commodity prices.

The loss, the company's first since 2016, had been expected and beat Wall Street's expectations. But it comes as Freeport is spending heavily to expand Indonesia's Grasberg copper and gold mine underground, a two-year process that is vital to the company's future.

Shares of the Phoenix-based company fell 1.6 percent to $11.46 in premarket trading.

Excluding one-time items, Freeport lost 4 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 5 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Production of copper fell 24 percent to 776 million pounds and gold output fell 79 percent to 160 million pounds. The price Freeport receives for its copper fell 10 percent during the quarter even as its costs doubled.

Freeport had warned of the quarterly loss at the beginning of the month.

Richard Adkerson, Freeport's chief executive, said in a statement that the Grasberg expansion is "advancing according to plan," adding that "recent milestones are encouraging."

The company plans to hold a conference call with investors to discuss the results on Wednesday morning.

GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns

Mining companies vs Copper price (graphic).

LME cash copper price