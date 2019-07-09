Quantcast

Freedom Debt Relief reaches $25 mln settlement with U.S. regulator

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 9 (Reuters) - Freedom Debt Relief LLC, the largest U.S. debt settlement services provider, agreed to pay $25 million in fines and restitution to settle allegations it imposed a variety of improper charges on consumers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The CFPB said the payout includes a $5 million civil fine and $20 million of restitution. It also said Freedom Debt Relief entered a related consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks


