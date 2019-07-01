Quantcast

Freak hailstorm engulfs trucks in Mexican city

By Reuters

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 1 (Reuters) - Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat.

The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico's second largest city in white, Reuters images show. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts.

Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of the ice.





