Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Franklin Universal Trust ( FT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that FT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.4, the dividend yield is 5.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $7.4, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.48 and a 22.31% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

