Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Franklin Street Properties Corp. ( FSP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.59, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $7.59, representing a -17.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.22 and a 29.3% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.