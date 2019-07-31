Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Franklin Financial Services Corporation ( FRAF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FRAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.49, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRAF was $36.49, representing a -7.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.56 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $26.83.

FRAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FRAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.