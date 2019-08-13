Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. ( FSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.93, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSB was $27.93, representing a -32.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 10.63% increase over the 52 week low of $25.25.

FSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports FSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.66%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.