Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( FELE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FELE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FELE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.44, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FELE was $46.44, representing a -16.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.59 and a 19.48% increase over the 52 week low of $38.87.

FELE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). FELE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FELE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.21%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FELE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.