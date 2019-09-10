Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Franco-Nevada Corporation ( FNV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.84, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $93.84, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.19 and a 61.07% increase over the 52 week low of $58.26.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.9%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU )

Sprott Gold Miners ETF ( SGDM )

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 32.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 9.3%.