France's ADP, three other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award

SOFIA, July 29 (Reuters) - All losing contenders in the bid to run and operate Sofia Airport, Bulgaria's main air transport hub, have appealed the transport ministry's decision to award the 35-year concession to a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam.

Data published on the website of the anti-monopoly regulator showed that a consortium led by France'sAeroports de Paris ( ADP ) , which was ranked second, and Germany'sFraport have filed complaints against the ministry's decision.

Britain's largest airport operator Manchester Airports Group, which bid in a tie-up with China's construction firm BCEG, has also appealed, data showed, as has the consortium led by SSB Sauernwein & Schaefer with airport operator Copenhagen Airports .

The winning consortium, which includes the operator of Munich Airport, offered an annual concession fee of 24.5 million euros ($27.23 million) or 32% of annual revenues. It also pledged to invest 608 million euros in Sofia airport.

The ministry said it took its decision after assessing the credibility and the sustainability of the offered business and financial models for the airport's development.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)