Quantcast

France says Javelin missiles found in Libya were "unusable" - army ministry

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - The French military said on Wednesday several Javelin missiles found in a rebel base in Libya were purchased by the French government from the United States but were never intended for sale or transfer to any party to the Libya conflict.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Army Ministry said the missiles were intended for the "self-protection of a French military unit deployed to carry out counter-terrorism operations".

"Damaged and unusable, the armaments were being temporarily stocked at a depot ahead of their destruction," the ministry said.





This article appears in: Government , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar