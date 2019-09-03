FOXF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.09, changing hands as low as $68.77 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $49.97 per share, with $86.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.49.
