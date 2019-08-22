Quantcast

Fox News signs former White House press secretary as contributor

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Fox News, owned by Fox Corp , has signed former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders as a contributor to its channels, it said on Thursday.

Sanders, who served at the White House for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, will contribute to political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, the company said.

