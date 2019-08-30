Fox Corporation (FOXA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FOXA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.74, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOXA was $32.74, representing a -21.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.95 and a 3.67% increase over the 52 week low of $31.58.

FOXA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) and Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ). Zacks Investment Research reports FOXA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.57%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOXA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.