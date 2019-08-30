Fox Corporation (FOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Fox Corporation ( FOX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.45, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOX was $32.45, representing a -22.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.73 and a 3.74% increase over the 52 week low of $31.28.

FOX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) and Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.