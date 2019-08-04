Quantcast

Fox Corp to take over lender Credible Labs for $397 million

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based consumer lender Credible Labs Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be bought out by broadcaster Fox Corp for about A$585 million ($397 million).

Under the terms of the deal, Credible Labs, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, said its shareholders will receive A$2.21 in cash per CHESS depository interest (CDI), which represents A$55.25 per share of common stock in Credible.

The offer of A$2.21 per CDI represents a premium of 7% to its last close of A$2.06 on August 2.

Fox CEO and Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said in a separate announcement that the acquisition has "tremendous synergy" with FOX Business and FOX Television Stations, as Credible would benefit from access to the broadcast and entertainment giant's huge audience.

As part of the agreement, Credible founder and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dash will exchange shares equal to one-third of Credible's outstanding common stock into units of a newly created Fox subsidiary, Credible said.

Credible's board said it unanimously backs the proposal to shareholders, which is subject to certain approvals from the ASX.

($1 = 1.4728 Australian dollars)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar