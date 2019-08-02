Quantcast

Fourth Ebola case detected in Goma after husband and daughter infected

By Reuters

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A fourth case of Ebola has been confirmed in the eastern Congo city of Goma, the government said late on Thursday, marking a rapid escalation of the disease in the city of more than 1 million people which borders Rwanda.

The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.

The man died on Wednesday after he sought treatment too late and was already bleeding, authorities said. These latest cases are not linked to the first case, authorities say.





