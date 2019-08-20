Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Forward Air Corporation ( FWRD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FWRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.19, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $61.19, representing a -15.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.81 and a 18.72% increase over the 52 week low of $51.54.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.93%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FWRD Dividend History page.