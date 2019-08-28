Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. ( FBHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.44, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $49.44, representing a -14.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.15 and a 40.18% increase over the 52 week low of $35.27.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.83%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.