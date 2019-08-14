Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC ( FTAI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FTAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FTAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.95, the dividend yield is 8.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTAI was $14.95, representing a -20.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.87 and a 16.43% increase over the 52 week low of $12.84.

FTAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports FTAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 396.97%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

