Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Fortive Corporation ( FTV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.03, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $69.03, representing a -22.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.48 and a 9.76% increase over the 52 week low of $62.89.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.7. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.8%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD )

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF ( HAIL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAIL with an decrease of -14.16% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of FTV at 7.74%.