Fortis' Preference Shares, Series J, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $21.55 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 12.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:
In Monday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO
) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO
) are up about 1.1%.