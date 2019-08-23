Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H Crosses Above 3.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.625), with shares changing hands as low as $12.11 on the day. As of last close, FTS.PRH was trading at a 51.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRH shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H:
In Friday trading, Fortis Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Five Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: FTS-PRH.TO
) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO
) are down about 0.5%.