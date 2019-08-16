Fortis Inc. (FTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Fortis Inc. ( FTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.341 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.73, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTS was $40.73, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.06 and a 29.84% increase over the 52 week low of $31.37.

FTS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). FTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.62%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV )

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIL )

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 1.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FTS at 0.73%.