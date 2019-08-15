Quantcast

Fortis First Preference Shares, Series F About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

By BNK Invest,

On 8/19/19, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3063, payable on 9/1/19. As a percentage of FTS.PRF's recent share price of $22.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of FTS.PRF to trade 1.35% lower - all else being equal - when FTS.PRF shares open for trading on 8/19/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.36%.

As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 8.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:

FTS.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO ) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO ) are up about 0.3%.

