Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as low as $77.11 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $64.41 per share, with $96.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »