Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTNT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.72, changing hands as high as $80.70 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $62.27 per share, with $96.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.55.
