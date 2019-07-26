Fortenova Grupa approves 4-year bond worth up to 1.2 bln euros

Shutterstock photo





SARAJEVO, July 26 (Reuters) - Croatian food company Fortenova Grupa said on Friday that more than 80% of its shareholders have supported the issuance of a four-year bond worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

The bond is aimed at financing a 1.1 billion euro liquidity loan the firm, formerly known as Agrokor, took two years ago to avoid bankruptcy, the company said in a statement.

The interest rate will be 7.3 percent plus Euribor, while arrangers will be led by U.S. fund HPS Investment Partner and concluded by the end of August, Fortenova said.

($1 = 0.8984 euros)