Quantcast

Fortenova Grupa approves 4-year bond worth up to 1.2 bln euros

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SARAJEVO, July 26 (Reuters) - Croatian food company Fortenova Grupa said on Friday that more than 80% of its shareholders have supported the issuance of a four-year bond worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

The bond is aimed at financing a 1.1 billion euro liquidity loan the firm, formerly known as Agrokor, took two years ago to avoid bankruptcy, the company said in a statement.

The interest rate will be 7.3 percent plus Euribor, while arrangers will be led by U.S. fund HPS Investment Partner and concluded by the end of August, Fortenova said.

($1 = 0.8984 euros)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar