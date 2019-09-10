Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( FORTY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FORTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.87, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FORTY was $61.87, representing a -4.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.80 and a 79.33% increase over the 52 week low of $34.50.

FORTY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). FORTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FORTY Dividend History page.