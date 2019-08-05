Quantcast

FormFactor (FORM) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q2

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

FormFactor Inc. FORM reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a couple of cents. The figure increased 5% sequentially but decreased 22.2% year over year.

Revenues increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter and 4.4% sequentially to $138 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135 million and was at the high end of the company's guided range of $131-$139 million.

The top-line growth was driven by strength in Foundry & Logic, and DRAM probe card demand. Also, continued adoption of test-intensive advanced packaging aided the results.

Quarter Details

Probe card segment revenues were $113.6 million in the second quarter, up 5.1% from the first quarter.

Within the probe card segment, Foundry & Logic sales (accounting for 53% of its total revenues) increased 3% on a sequential basis to $73.4 million.

Revenues for DRAM products (26% of revenues) were $36 million, up $7.1 million from the first quarter.

Flash revenues were $4.2 million, down on a sequential basis. Almost $2.6 million of the flash revenues were from NAND flash applications.

Systems revenues in the second quarter were $24.4 million, up 1.1% sequentially.

FormFactor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FormFactor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) year over year but expanded20 bps sequentially to 44.3%. The sequential increase was due to better factory utilization and lower spend, partially offset by a less favorable product mix.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $39.6 million in the second quarter, up $1.5 million from the first quarter. The increase was due to higher R&D investments.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents as well as marketable securities were $176.9 million compared with $159.8 million in the first quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $34.9 million in the second quarter. Free cash flow was $29.9 million, up from $14.9 million in the first quarter.

Guidance

FormFactor expects third-quarter 2019 revenues between $137 million and $145 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $140.7 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company projects gross margin within 32-45% and earnings in the band of 18-24 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 21 cents.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, FormFactor carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA , Teradyne, Inc. TER and eBay Inc. EBAY , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Long-term earnings growth for Alibaba, Teradyne and eBay is currently projected at 26.8%, 11.4% and 9.4%, respectively.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BABA , EBAY , FORM , TER


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar