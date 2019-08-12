Former UBS banker to represent Qatar on Deutsche supervisory board

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Juerg Zeltner, a former UBS manager, is set to become a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

In his new role, he will represent the interests of Qatar's royal family - a top shareholder of the German lender -, the sources said.

Zeltner, a former head of UBS Wealth Management, was named earlier this year as the chief executive officer of KBL European Private Bankers (KBL epb), which is controlled by the Al-Thani family of Qatar.

Zeltner is expected to replace Richard Meddings, who is leaving the board.

Qatar's previous pick for the supervisory board, Stefan Simon, recently moved to Deutsche Bank management.

Bloomberg first reported the news.