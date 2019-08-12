Quantcast

Former UBS banker to represent Qatar on Deutsche supervisory board

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Juerg Zeltner, a former UBS manager, is set to become a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

In his new role, he will represent the interests of Qatar's royal family - a top shareholder of the German lender -, the sources said.

Zeltner, a former head of UBS Wealth Management, was named earlier this year as the chief executive officer of KBL European Private Bankers (KBL epb), which is controlled by the Al-Thani family of Qatar.

Zeltner is expected to replace Richard Meddings, who is leaving the board.

Qatar's previous pick for the supervisory board, Stefan Simon, recently moved to Deutsche Bank management.

Bloomberg first reported the news.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar