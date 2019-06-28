Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn cancels news conference in Tokyo -FCCJ official

Reuters





TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday cancelled plans to hold his first press conference since his arrest after journalists were notified earlier in the day about a briefing at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Ghosn's lawyers called to cancel the event, but did not immediately give a reason for the abrupt change, an official at the FCCJ told Reuters.

