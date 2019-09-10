Former Erdogan ally to form rival party before year-end - paper

Reuters





ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Former Turkish deputy prime minister Ali Babacan will form a new political party before the end of the year to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, announcing his intentions in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Babacan resigned from the AK Party in July, citing "deep differences". He had been a founding member of AK Party, and served as economy and foreign minister during its first years in power before becoming deputy prime minister, a role he held from 2009 to 2015.

Babacan told the Karar newspaper that he was still working to find like-minded individuals to forge a team to lead the new party.

Erdogan's AK Party suffered a stinging electoral defeat in Istanbul mayoral elections in June, and a party led by Babacan could further erode Erdogan's support base.