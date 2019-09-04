Forint leads currencies higher in relief rally as no-deal Brexit fears ease

Reuters





By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and shares rebounded on Wednesday in line with a broad European relief rally on markets as political developments in Italy and Britain have eased investors' fears.

The Hungarian forint jumped half a percent versus the euro, firming past 330 and away from a record low of 331.85 hit last week, and leading the region's currencies higher.

"Yesterday's parliamentary decision reduces the risk of Britain exiting without a deal, which, if confirmed in today's political decisions, may support market sentiment," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate fell to 4.35, reaching an important support, the breaking of which may give space for further strengthening of the zloty," it added.

By 0822 GMT the zloty was trading 0.15% higher at 4.3403 versus the euro.

The region's fast-growing economies have outpaced the euro zone and August PMI manufacturing surveys on Monday which showed a pickup in activity had boosted local markets.

But economic growth is expected to slow this year and next over uncertainties ranging from global trade tensions to a potential disorderly British exit from the EU, which could also hurt Central Europe by damaging trade relations.

"This August was the most painful month for emerging market investors for some time," analysts at Raiffeisen said in a note.

"That being said, central bank actions in September could help to stabilise the situation. For CEE, the ECB plays an important role in this respect."

Interest rate cuts and a potential relaunch of quantitative easing by the ECB could support Central European currencies, Raiffeisen added.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate next week and announce a restart of its asset purchase programme, but more than 80% of economists polled by Reuters were sceptical about the bank's ability to influence inflation over the medium term.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1022 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.8050 25.8330 +0.11% -0.38% EURHUF= Hungary forint 328.6000 330.2000 +0.49% -2.29% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.3403 4.3470 +0.15% -1.17% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7295 4.7280 -0.03% -1.60% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4065 7.4045 -0.03% +0.05% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.4100 117.6000 +0.16% +0.76% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1030.23 1030.3900 -0.02% +4.43% .BUX Budapest 39639.07 39405.19 +0.59% +1.28% .WIG20 Warsaw 2130.78 2107.16 +1.12% -6.41% .BETI Bucharest 9250.58 9245.71 +0.05% +25.28% .SBITOP Ljubljana 852.80 852.06 +0.09% +6.04% .CRBEX Zagreb 1867.73 1868.16 -0.02% +6.80% .BELEX15 Belgrade 747.11 743.15 +0.53% -1.91% .SOFIX Sofia 569.84 571.80 -0.34% -4.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.1490 0.0200 +205bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.8480 0.0070 +178bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.0600 0.0240 +174bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5640 0.0110 +247bps +2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.7110 0.0290 +264bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.8570 0.0380 +254bps +1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.08 1.91 1.72 2.14 Hungary 0.31 0.36 0.41 0.26 Poland 1.72 1.69 1.63 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices