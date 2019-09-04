Quantcast

Forint leads currencies higher in relief rally as no-deal Brexit fears ease

By Reuters

Reuters


By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and shares rebounded on Wednesday in line with a broad European relief rally on markets as political developments in Italy and Britain have eased investors' fears.

The Hungarian forint jumped half a percent versus the euro, firming past 330 and away from a record low of 331.85 hit last week, and leading the region's currencies higher.

"Yesterday's parliamentary decision reduces the risk of Britain exiting without a deal, which, if confirmed in today's political decisions, may support market sentiment," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate fell to 4.35, reaching an important support, the breaking of which may give space for further strengthening of the zloty," it added.

By 0822 GMT the zloty was trading 0.15% higher at 4.3403 versus the euro.

The region's fast-growing economies have outpaced the euro zone and August PMI manufacturing surveys on Monday which showed a pickup in activity had boosted local markets.

But economic growth is expected to slow this year and next over uncertainties ranging from global trade tensions to a potential disorderly British exit from the EU, which could also hurt Central Europe by damaging trade relations.

"This August was the most painful month for emerging market investors for some time," analysts at Raiffeisen said in a note.

"That being said, central bank actions in September could help to stabilise the situation. For CEE, the ECB plays an important role in this respect."

Interest rate cuts and a potential relaunch of quantitative easing by the ECB could support Central European currencies, Raiffeisen added.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate next week and announce a restart of its asset purchase programme, but more than 80% of economists polled by Reuters were sceptical about the bank's ability to influence inflation over the medium term.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1022 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.8050

25.8330

+0.11%

-0.38%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

328.6000

330.2000

+0.49%

-2.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.3403

4.3470

+0.15%

-1.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7295

4.7280

-0.03%

-1.60%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.4065

7.4045

-0.03%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.4100

117.6000

+0.16%

+0.76%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1030.23

1030.3900

-0.02%

+4.43%

.BUX

Budapest

39639.07

39405.19

+0.59%

+1.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2130.78

2107.16

+1.12%

-6.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

9250.58

9245.71

+0.05%

+25.28%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

852.80

852.06

+0.09%

+6.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1867.73

1868.16

-0.02%

+6.80%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

747.11

743.15

+0.53%

-1.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

569.84

571.80

-0.34%

-4.14%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.1490

0.0200

+205bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

0.8480

0.0070

+178bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.0600

0.0240

+174bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5640

0.0110

+247bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.7110

0.0290

+264bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

1.8570

0.0380

+254bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.08

1.91

1.72

2.14

Hungary

0.31

0.36

0.41

0.26

Poland

1.72

1.69

1.63

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices





