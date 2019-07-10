Forint dips in broadly weaker FX market, Czech debt sale eyed

Reuters





PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell on Wednesday, extending its slide to a fourth day as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on central Europe's currencies and lower-than-expected domestic inflation made further monetary tightening unlikely.

In Czech markets, bond yields were quoted higher on Wednesday before the auction of paper due in 2027 and 2033 that was expected to draw high demand, part of a trend seen in recent months.

The Czech crown fell with other currencies in the region, down 0.1% at 25.576 to the euro. The forint also dropped 0.1% and the Polish zloty led losses, falling 0.2%.

The dollar has weighed on the region since last Friday, after solid U.S. jobs data prompted investors to reassess expectations of how much the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates, which boosted the U.S. currency and took some shine off emerging markets.

Markets are waiting to see if Fed Chairman Jay Powell's testimony to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, due after 1400 GMT, will meet dovish expectations.

"The forint can keep on weakening versus the euro.....we believe the currency is likely to ease further in the medium term," brokerage Equilor said.

A lower-than-expected inflation reading on Tuesday added to pressure on the forint.

On bond markets, demand at Czech primary auctions has been strong in 2019, helped most recently by rate cuts being priced in the next year after the central bank signalled a long pause in policy tightening following eight hikes since 2017 - the last one coming in May.

Demand will be tested again at an auction of 2027 and 2033 dated bonds, with results due at midday. The auction is one of three in July, a slightly bigger plan for the month that has been part of the quieter summer months in past years.

"We expect solid demand for both papers despite a recent drop in yields," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1033 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.5760 25.5525 -0.09% +0.51% EURHUF= Hungary forint 325.9500 325.4900 -0.14% -1.49% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.2720 4.2640 -0.19% +0.41% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7310 4.7281 -0.06% -1.63% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.3930 7.3925 -0.01% +0.23% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5800 117.8000 +0.19% +0.61% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1049.72 1048.4400 +0.12% +6.40% .BUX Budapest 40315.95 40327.45 -0.03% +3.01% .WIG20 Warsaw 2311.75 2312.63 -0.04% +1.54% .BETI Bucharest 8901.72 8908.81 -0.08% +20.56% .SBITOP Ljubljana 887.36 890.49 -0.35% +10.33% .CRBEX Zagreb 1885.47 1885.44 +0.00% +7.81% .BELEX15 Belgrade 758.48 755.19 +0.44% -0.42% .SOFIX Sofia 578.63 578.63 +0.00% -2.66% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.4620 -0.0120 +218bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.3150 -0.0230 +195bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.4560 0.0000 +176bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5780 0.0150 +230bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.8970 0.0680 +253bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.2720 0.0730 +257bps +2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.07 1.95 2.17 Hungary 0.30 0.41 0.49 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.72 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

Strong demand for Czech bonds interactive