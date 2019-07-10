Quantcast

Forint dips in broadly weaker FX market, Czech debt sale eyed

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell on Wednesday, extending its slide to a fourth day as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on central Europe's currencies and lower-than-expected domestic inflation made further monetary tightening unlikely.

In Czech markets, bond yields were quoted higher on Wednesday before the auction of paper due in 2027 and 2033 that was expected to draw high demand, part of a trend seen in recent months.

The Czech crown fell with other currencies in the region, down 0.1% at 25.576 to the euro. The forint also dropped 0.1% and the Polish zloty led losses, falling 0.2%.

The dollar has weighed on the region since last Friday, after solid U.S. jobs data prompted investors to reassess expectations of how much the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates, which boosted the U.S. currency and took some shine off emerging markets.

Markets are waiting to see if Fed Chairman Jay Powell's testimony to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, due after 1400 GMT, will meet dovish expectations.

"The forint can keep on weakening versus the euro.....we believe the currency is likely to ease further in the medium term," brokerage Equilor said.

A lower-than-expected inflation reading on Tuesday added to pressure on the forint.

On bond markets, demand at Czech primary auctions has been strong in 2019, helped most recently by rate cuts being priced in the next year after the central bank signalled a long pause in policy tightening following eight hikes since 2017 - the last one coming in May.

Demand will be tested again at an auction of 2027 and 2033 dated bonds, with results due at midday. The auction is one of three in July, a slightly bigger plan for the month that has been part of the quieter summer months in past years.

"We expect solid demand for both papers despite a recent drop in yields," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.5760

25.5525

-0.09%

+0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

325.9500

325.4900

-0.14%

-1.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2720

4.2640

-0.19%

+0.41%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7310

4.7281

-0.06%

-1.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3930

7.3925

-0.01%

+0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.5800

117.8000

+0.19%

+0.61%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1049.72

1048.4400

+0.12%

+6.40%

.BUX

Budapest

40315.95

40327.45

-0.03%

+3.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2311.75

2312.63

-0.04%

+1.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

8901.72

8908.81

-0.08%

+20.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

887.36

890.49

-0.35%

+10.33%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1885.47

1885.44

+0.00%

+7.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

758.48

755.19

+0.44%

-0.42%

.SOFIX

Sofia

578.63

578.63

+0.00%

-2.66%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.4620

-0.0120

+218bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.3150

-0.0230

+195bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.4560

0.0000

+176bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5780

0.0150

+230bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.8970

0.0680

+253bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.2720

0.0730

+257bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.17

Hungary

0.30

0.41

0.49

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Strong demand for Czech bonds interactive





