Forint climbs off record low, GDP stays strong in region

By Reuters

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed from an all-time low on Friday but underperformed its central European peers, boosted by better-than-estimated growth figures and some hopes global trade tensions might ease.

Central European currencies have been battered in August, hitting record lows amid worries over the global economy, U.S.-China trade tensions and the threat of a disorderly exit by Britain from the European Union that could upend the region.

The Hungarian currency got some relief on Friday, edging up 0.1% to 331.15 per euro, after data confirmed the country's second-quarter growth led the region at 4.9% year-on-year, the same as a flash estimate.

Erste Investment said the forint has been strongly correlated to the euro versus the dollar , which has weakened, and domestic banking liquidity, which has risen.

"Regarding the first factor, for now there are no signs of a reversal. In terms of the second factor, the (central bank) NBH could try to intervene through its FX swaps and wrestle down interbank liquidity to strengthen the forint," Erste said.

"However, it is not clear whether this would be in the interest of the central bank at the current exchange-rate level. Barring any signal to this end, market players may continue to test the patience of the central bank."

Elsewhere, the zloty , near a 13-month low, gained 0.2% to 4.385 to the euro by 0911 GMT and the Czech crown , just off its weakest level this year, added over 0.1% to 25.88.

Stocks also gained, led by a 2.3% rise for Warsaw's blue-chip index .

Data on Friday showed Poland's economy expanded by 4.5% year-on-year last quarter and the Czech Republic's by 2.7%, both faster than flash estimates, giving comfort to a region where domestic demand is a key growth driver as the euro zone slows and key trade partner Germany flirts with recession.

"The breakdown shows that domestic demand still remains the main driver of growth and it is unlikely to change, especially in the environment of worsening global climate," Santander Bank Polska said, predicting slowing in the coming quarters because of fading investment growth and weaker exports.

Pavel Sobisek, Unicredit's chief economist in Prague, said the Czech growth figures were a dilemma for the central bank, which after a two-year tightening cycle has shifted into neutral as the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve show an easing bias.

"General price growth in the Czech economy will reflect in price pressures for consumers, but the (central bank) CNB will hardly muster the courage to raise rates. The result will probably be a longer period of unchanged interest rates," he said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.8800

25.9095

+0.11%

-0.67%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

331.1500

331.4500

+0.09%

-3.04%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.3848

4.3927

+0.18%

-2.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7286

4.7273

-0.03%

-1.58%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.4030

7.4015

-0.02%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.5900

117.7800

+0.16%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1033.86

1031.0200

+0.28%

+4.79%

.BUX

Budapest

39632.47

39264.48

+0.94%

+1.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2117.12

2069.33

+2.31%

-7.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

9237.00

9241.52

-0.05%

+25.10%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

851.03

852.20

-0.14%

+5.82%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1866.91

1875.69

-0.47%

+6.75%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

744.89

744.89

+0.00%

-2.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

571.08

570.53

+0.10%

-3.93%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.1500

0.0340

+205bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

0.8510

0.0130

+178bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.0660

-0.0040

+176bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5850

0.0180

+249bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.7000

0.0270

+263bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

1.8660

0.0460

+256bps

+5bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.09

1.91

1.73

2.14

Hungary

0.31

0.36

0.40

0.26

Poland

1.72

1.67

1.61

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





