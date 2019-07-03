Quantcast

Forget the FAANGs, Check Out This New Group

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Forget the FAANGs, Check Out This New Group

(New York)

A year ago, the FAANGs were flying high. In the previous twelve months they had risen 52% against the market's 13% growth. The group of tech stocks has since suffered, underperforming the S&P 500 in the last year. In fact, a group of very conservative stocks have been leading the way. Call them the "WPPCK" (not as catchy, we know), which is comprised of Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Pepsico, Costco, and Coca-Cola. This group has risen 27.1% in the last year versus the S&P 500's 7.2% gain and the FAANGs' 5.7%.

FINSUM : It is hard to imagine a less flashy group of stocks than these, but they have been strong and steady, which seems like a good formula for this unpredictable market.

  • faangs
  • tech
  • cocacola
  • costco
  • Walmart
  • large caps

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar