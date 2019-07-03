Forget the FAANGs, Check Out This New Group

(New York)

A year ago, the FAANGs were flying high. In the previous twelve months they had risen 52% against the market's 13% growth. The group of tech stocks has since suffered, underperforming the S&P 500 in the last year. In fact, a group of very conservative stocks have been leading the way. Call them the "WPPCK" (not as catchy, we know), which is comprised of Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Pepsico, Costco, and Coca-Cola. This group has risen 27.1% in the last year versus the S&P 500's 7.2% gain and the FAANGs' 5.7%.

FINSUM : It is hard to imagine a less flashy group of stocks than these, but they have been strong and steady, which seems like a good formula for this unpredictable market.