FOREX-Yuan slides to 11-year low as trade war rattles investor confidence

* Yuan slides to record low in offshore markets

* Yen hits new 7-month high on risk aversion

* Trump says China wants to negotiate, mkts recover

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to an 11-yearlow in the onshore market and a record low offshore on Mondayafter the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war rattledinvestor confidence.

President Donald Trump announced an additional 5% duty on$550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours afterBeijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth ofU.S. products, sending stocks into a tailspin and investorsrushing for the safety of bond markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

At the G7 meeting in France over the weekend, Trump causedsome confusion by indicating he may have had second thoughts onthe tariffs.

On Monday he said China had contacted U.S. trade officialsto say they wanted to return to the negotiating table - thosecomments helped the yuan off its lows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23I04L

In China's onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008.

In the offshore market, the yuan CNH=EBS slid to as low as7.187 yuan, the weakest since international trading in thecurrency began in 2010, before recovering to 7.1624 yuan - down0.4% on the day - after Trump's upbeat comments on a trade deal.

In a sign that some calm had returned to markets, theJapanese yen - which investors regard as a safe-haven - fell0.4% to 105.76 JPY=EBS , having earlier hit a new seven-monthhigh of 104.46 earlier on Monday.

Commerzbank analysts said "market sentiment has beenundoubtedly hit hard as there is an even lower chance of a tradetruce in the foreseeable future."

They said China could let the yuan "depreciate further toease the tariff pains, and somehow weaponize the currency toanger Trump." Although they added that China would be reluctantto allow any uncontrollable currency depreciation given it wouldspur capital outflows and a massive hit to investors confidence.

Elsewhere, the dollar rebounded and was last up 0.3% againsta basket of currencies .DXY .

Versus the euro it rose 0.2% to $1.1115.

Writing before Trump's comments helped the dollar torebound, Marshall Gittler, a strategist at ACLS Global, notedthat the greenback was not behaving as a safe-haven currency.

"Today's move suggests that the market is beginning towonder if Trump isn't shooting himself and the US economy in thefoot with his endless trade war," he wrote.

The Turkish lira weakened around 1% to more than 5.8 againstthe dollar on Monday after briefly plunging to 6.47 in whatmarket watchers described as a "flash crash" as Japaneseinvestors cut risk assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M0C5

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 , a liquid proxy for globalrisk sentiment, earlier fell to $0.6690, within a whisker of arecent decade-low of $0.66775, before recovering to $0.6750.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 slipped 0.5% to $0.6342overnight, a level not seen since 2015.

Sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2245GBP=D3 , its moves drivenmostly by the dollar as investors waited for the nextdevelopments in Britain's bid to get the European Union torenegotiate its Brexit withdrawal agreement. (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing byToby Chopra) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

